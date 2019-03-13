EE adds Amazon Prime Video and MTV Play to free content bonanza

EE Pay Monthly customers do pretty well when it comes to free media content available alongside their contact. Now, in addition to the 6 months of Apple Music and 3 months of BT Sport, the mobile carrier is adding free access to Amazon Prime Video and the new MTV Play video service.

From tomorrow, Pay Monthly customers will benefit from from six months of free access to both platforms, along with inclusive data. That means they can watch without obliterating their monthly allowance of GBs.

Most of us are au fait with Prime Video’s offerings, but if you’re unfamiliar with MTV Play, it offers access to shows like Geordie Shore, Teen Mom UK and The Charlotte Show, as well as The Hills, Catfish and Jersey Shore.

As with other freebies, once the 6 months has expired, EE customers will be able to pay for the services on a monthly basis. The network says the addition to the entertainment portfolio brings the total value of the free content available up to a whopping £164.

On top of that, the network is debuting a new Video Data Pass add-on which will cost £8.99 a month. For their money, subscribers will be able to enjoy playback of the Netflix, Prime Video, BT Sport, MTV Play and TVPlayer, with more platforms set to be added in the future.

Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer division, said: “It’s our ambition to offer our customers unrivalled choice, with the best content, smartest devices, and the latest technology through working with the world’s best content providers. In offering all EE pay monthly mobile customers Prime Video and MTV Play access, in addition to BT Sport and Apple Music – we’re providing them with a wealth of great entertainment they can experience in more places thanks to our superfast 4G network, and soon to be launched 5G service. So, if they want music on a Monday, telly on a Tuesday, films on a Friday or sport on a Saturday, we’ve got something for them.”

