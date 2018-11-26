Could EE have an exclusive on the most anticipated Samsung phone of 2019?

UK mobile network EE could have landed a ginormous exclusive, with reports suggesting the company could have dibs on the most Samsung’s next groundbreaking phone.

A tip sent to Gizmodo recently says EE will have exclusive rights to sell the Samsung foldable smartphone, likely to be dubbed Galaxy F, Galaxy Flex or Galaxy X. According to the unnamed tipster, the firm plans to sell the device on contract and SIM-free.

If true, it’ll be interesting to see whether EE has sealed a timed exclusive or whether the phone will only be available on its network period.

With the device likely only to be available in short supply as Samsung ramps up production of its Infinity Flex display, it could be that the manufacturer is seeking to make deals with local carriers in order to ration out the supplies.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S10

In news that will please users on other networks, the phone will also be available for the Samsung online store, according to the report. The tipster, who Gizmodo has verified works for Samsung, said there’ll be multiple configurations of the phone, available for between $1,500 and £2,000 when it lands during the first half of 2019.

“The foldable device will launch by the first half of 2019 in select markets. We are currently ready for its mass production and expecting at least 1 million units to be produced,” a Samsung spokesperson said.

While we don’t know the name of the phone or precisely when it’ll go on sale, we know the device will have a cover display showcasing a traditional grid of apps, with a fold out 7.3-inch screen (pictured top). In tablet mode the device shows the currently open application, expanded across the breadth of the device.

Samsung also says, thanks to the One UI also previewed during SDK, the Infinity Flex display will be capable of showing up to three apps simultaneously. When closed the device can be used like a smartphone and can still fit comfortably into a user’s pocket.

Will you be gearing up to buy the Galaxy Flex (or whatever it ends up being called?) Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.