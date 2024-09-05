Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE announces standalone 5G network and Wi-Fi 7 router

EE has announced a new standalone 5G network for 15 cities across the UK, while it has also announced its new Wi-Fi 7 router.

The new network promises near uninterrupted outdoor coverage in every city where it launches. It will also supply better gaming and video streaming performance, and will boast some of the fastest available speeds on a mobile network.

Bath, Belfast, Birmingham, Bradford, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, London, Manchester and Sheffield are all included in this initial rollout.

EE has utilised the latest in AI technology to power this new standalone 5G network, specifically using automation to improve reliability and machine learning to reduce energy demand on the power grid. Mobile cells can be placed into a sleep mode when not in use.

Certain new tariffs will also offer a Network Boost feature, which will enhance performance by allocating more capacity to customers when the network is busy.

There’ll be five new tariffs in total, all providing unlimited data. EE is also bringing back EU roaming for its new service, with calls, text and data allowances included at no extra cost.

According to EE CEO Marc Allera, this new standalone 5G network has “been built to handle the growing range of AI-powered devices, from smartphones to laptops, tablets and more.”

EE is also offering Google One AI Premium as part of its Full Works line up, while those on All Rounder and Full Works plans can also use their unlimited data with a supported smartwatch at no additional cost.

All that’s left to learn is how much EE will be charging for these new packages. We’ll bring you more as we hear it.

Smart Hub Pro Wi-Fi 7 router
Image: EE

As part of the announcement, EE has also unveiled the Smart Hub Pro Wi-Fi 7 router, which will be offered on the new Smart WiFi Pro broadband package. This will enable gigabit Wi-Fi throughout the home with faster speed, less interference, more capacity and better performance.

EE is promising minimum speeds of 100Mbps in every room, or your money back.

The new Smart Hub Pro and Smart Wi-Fi Pro will be available with select EE Full Fibre packages and also as an add-on to existing plans over the coming weeks.

