 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE and Vodafone users get EU roaming charges reprieve

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Vodafone and EE have temporarily delayed the dreaded return of EU roaming charges after Brexit, but it’s only going to be a brief reprieve.

Vodafone was scheduled to reinstate the post-holiday blues-inducing charges on January 6, but are not holding off until the end of January. EE meanwhile, will delay the change for Android and iPhone users until March.

So, if you’re on either of those networks and are planning a holiday within those parameters, you’ll be able to use your standard allowance without that heightened bill on your return.

Back in September, Three mobile said it was planning to revert away from the hard-fought blessing in May 2022, while O2 is yet to reveal whether it be making the change.

Vodafone told the BBC it will continue with plans to introduce its £1 a day bundles but wasn’t quite ready to make the change. Vodafone, Three and EE all plan to offer these prices, but you’ll only get that if you buy an 8 or 15 day bundle. Otherwise it’a £2 a day.

A Vodafone company spokesperson said: “We have pushed back the introduction of roaming charges to the end of January, giving time for further testing to ensure the best possible experience for customers purchasing our £1 per day bundles. Until then, customers will continue to be able to roam without charges.”

EE told the Beeb the delay was down to “unspecified technical delays,” but did not elaborate.

You might like…

Best mid-range smartphones: 9 great value phones

Best mid-range smartphones: 9 great value phones

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best smartphones: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Asus Zenfone 8 wins Best Mid-Range Phone

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Asus Zenfone 8 wins Best Mid-Range Phone

Alastair Stevenson 3 months ago

The reason for the planned return of roaming charges is because the end of reciprocal agreements with European Union nations following the UK’s departure from the block. The trade deal struck between the two parties last year made it possible for those carriers to reintroduce the charges.

While disappointing, it’s not exactly surprising. Brits are losing several things they have kept for granted, this being one of them. And it was all so needless.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.