EE and Vodafone users get EU roaming charges reprieve

Vodafone and EE have temporarily delayed the dreaded return of EU roaming charges after Brexit, but it’s only going to be a brief reprieve.

Vodafone was scheduled to reinstate the post-holiday blues-inducing charges on January 6, but are not holding off until the end of January. EE meanwhile, will delay the change for Android and iPhone users until March.

So, if you’re on either of those networks and are planning a holiday within those parameters, you’ll be able to use your standard allowance without that heightened bill on your return.

Back in September, Three mobile said it was planning to revert away from the hard-fought blessing in May 2022, while O2 is yet to reveal whether it be making the change.

Vodafone told the BBC it will continue with plans to introduce its £1 a day bundles but wasn’t quite ready to make the change. Vodafone, Three and EE all plan to offer these prices, but you’ll only get that if you buy an 8 or 15 day bundle. Otherwise it’a £2 a day.

A Vodafone company spokesperson said: “We have pushed back the introduction of roaming charges to the end of January, giving time for further testing to ensure the best possible experience for customers purchasing our £1 per day bundles. Until then, customers will continue to be able to roam without charges.”

EE told the Beeb the delay was down to “unspecified technical delays,” but did not elaborate.

The reason for the planned return of roaming charges is because the end of reciprocal agreements with European Union nations following the UK’s departure from the block. The trade deal struck between the two parties last year made it possible for those carriers to reintroduce the charges.

While disappointing, it’s not exactly surprising. Brits are losing several things they have kept for granted, this being one of them. And it was all so needless.