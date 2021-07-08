Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Edifier NeoBuds Pro are cheap, Hi-Res compatible ANC earbuds

Edifier have developed a (good) habit of bringing previously expensive technology down to affordable prices with the noise cancelling TWS NB2, but the NeoBuds Pro go a step further by bringing noise cancellation and Hi-Res audio support down to a very affordable price.

Edifier has used Indiegogo to fund production of the earbuds, which have shot past their flexible goal by 3552%. Priced at $99 (we’re still waiting to hear on a UK price), the Edifier NeoBuds Pro boast support for active noise cancellation and Hi-Res audio.

That undercuts a similarly specc’d wireless earbud like the Sony WF-1000XM4 by quite a hefty amount. Could it offer a similar audio quality? We’ll have to wait and see but Edifier seem confident about its performance.

Edifier NeoBuds Pro true wireless press shot

Edifier claims the NeoBuds Pro are distinct from other noise cancelling earbuds by virtue of boasting a dynamic driver, Knowles balanced armature driver and LHDC Bluetooth codec.

LHDC is a rival to Sony’s LDAC, offering higher-quality streaming over a Bluetooth connection compared to the likes of SBC, AAC and standard aptX. LHDC carries with it the potential to stream 24-bit/96kHz, which is considered to be Hi-Res audio. It’s been adopted by a number of brands in Asia (such as Huawei), but it’s not particularly widespread elsewhere.

The aim with LHDC support is to present “the truest, purest tones of each musical note and instrument”. Edifier say they’ve achieved this level of audio quality by integrating its bi-amping with DSP-based active crossover technology to ensure the dynamic and armature driver are working in tandem.

Edifier also states that the noise cancellation in the NeoBuds Pro outperforms the TWS NB2 with its deeper, smarter and upgraded noise cancelling algorithm. The earbuds also feature three internal microphones designed to enhance call quality and offer better wind-resistance.

Other features include an advanced low latency gaming mode, 24 hours of playback (five hours with ANC, stretching to 6 with it off), fast-charging (10 minutes for an hour’s playback), AAC and SBC support, as well as a robust IP54 rating that protects it against dust and water.

The NeoBuds Pro are already available to pre-order, with a retail price of $99 on IndieGoGo.

