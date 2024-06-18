Edifier D32 portable Bluetooth speaker with Hi-Res audio announced

Edifier has announced the D32, a new retro-styled portable Bluetooth speaker with Hi-Res Audio certification.

The Edifier D32 sports a vintage handmade wooden housing with an MDF cabinet that’s been acoustically treated so as to reduce resonance and distortion. Despite those retro looks, however, it’s a thoroughly modern speaker.

The Sonos Move 2 is seeing a huge price cut Get the versatile Sonos Move 2 Bluetooth speaker for just £329 with this deal from Amazon. Amazon

Was £449

Now £329 View Deal

Capable of a 60W total output, it’s driven by a pair of 1-inch silk dome tweeters and a single 4-inch long-throw mid-low driver. Dial bass reflex ports promise to enhance those lows.

Chinese audio brand Edifier has supplied its new speaker with dual Class-D audio amplifiers from Texas Instruments, providing two-way active crossover and managing DRC.

It’s all sounding rather audiophile-friendly, as evidenced by both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications, with support for up to 24bit/96kHz.

Codec support seems solid too, with SBC, AAC, LDAC, and ALAC.

In terms of connectivity you have the usual Bluetooth 5.3 (with multipoint support), USB, and AUX inputs, as well as support for Apple AirPlay 2 via dual-band Wi-Fi (hence that ALAC support).

Battery life looks to be a solid 11 hours of playback, which everything can be controlled via the Edifier ConneX mobile app.

The Edifier D32 is available now in Black (though it’s really more of a walnut-brown) or White, with a price of £189.99.

We’ve enjoyed previous Edifier speakers, such as the brilliant Edifier S1000W powered speakers, so count us interested.