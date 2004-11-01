ECS Ready With 1,066MHz FSB Pentium 4 Mobo

ECS is quick out of the traps to announce a motherboard offering support for 1,066MHz FSB Prescott Pentium 4s.

ECS has revealed its new motherboard based on the just announced Intel 925XE chipset. This supports Intel’s forthcoming Prescott Pentium 4 processors, with a front side bus speed of 1,066MHz.



The motherboard supports up to 4GB of DDR2-533 memory in dual-channel configuration, while the graphics slot is the latest PCI-Express x16. In addition to the four native SATA connectors on the Intel ICH6R Southbridge, ECS has included a SiS180 controller, bringing support for up to six SATA hard drives in various RAID configurations as well as up to four IDE drives. Intel’s chipset includes the latest eight-channel High Definition Audio, and this is fully supported by a C-Media CMI9880 chip with digital input and outputs.



In addition to the Marvell Gigabit Ethernet port, ECS has added in a second 10/100 LAN controller and has also included a Firewire connector.



ECS claims that the board offers superior cooling for the hardened overclocker, enabling users to go beyond the default 1.06GHz FSB, and crank things up to 1.2GHz.



The PF21 will be available from ECS in November 2004 but pricing has yet to be confirmed.