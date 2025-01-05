Ecoflow’s Oasis uses AI in the right way to to simplify your smart home

CES 2025 is starting to kick off, and the big announcements are beginning to hit – including this one from smart home brand Ecoflow.

Ecoflow has used the massive Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to announce a new smart home energy system called Oasis. And, like pretty much everything in 2025, AI is a big selling point.

The Ecoflow Oasis system uses real-time data, along with those AI smarts, to give its users tailored recommendations on how to optimise energy storage and, importantly, reduce those ever-inflating electricity costs.

Perhaps the standout feature though is how the AI assistant included can respond to natural language requests. So, you could ask “How can I maximise my solar energy today?” and it’ll offer up both actionable advice on how to answer your query and also go ahead and perform the required actions without any more input.

The chatbot can also respond to questions like “How much energy did I use today?” and it can create bespoke automations to manage energy usage across your smart home.

If you’ve often found apps that power smart home tech a little hard to navigate, this could be a hugely welcome addition.

Money saver

Oasis will be able to deliver insights by using inputs like utility rates, energy production, historic energy consumption and even the weather. For instance, if Oasis can see some severe weather is incoming, it can ensure battery packs are charged so you’re not caught short when the weather hits.

It can go a step further too, shifting high-energy appliance use to stored solar power during peak pricing hours to save you money. It’s these little tricks that could make this a tempting system for many.

Aside from unveiling the Oasis, Ecoflow has also used CES 2025 in Las Vegas to showcase some other exciting products. The Ocean Pro, for instance, is a grid-tier solar battery solution that uses many of the AI smarts of the Oasis to offer reliable backup power and enhance energy capacity. Expect to this arrive in the US later in 2026.