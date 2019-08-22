He may be small, but he be mighty with a decent tenner off the Echo Show 5.

Buy: Echo Show 5 now £79.99 (save 13%)

A great gadget that truly speaks for itself, since its release a few months ago, the Echo Show 5 has finally received some of that promotional magic, available to buy in the Amazon End of Summer sale for £79.99, down from £89.99.

Best Echo Show 5 Deal Introducing Echo Show 5 – Compact smart display with Alexa, Black The visual answer to Amazon's extensive range of smart speakers, Alexa can now bring you picture results from providing recipes to pulling up live feeds of your smart security cameras.

Any discount is a good one in our book. Besides, think of the decent lunch you can buy at work with that tenner instead. Plus, it goes without saying the Echo Show 5 is a device worth every penny, even at its original retail price. Now down to just £79.99, save 13% before it goes back up to its RRP on August 30.

The visual answer to Amazon’s ever-popular range of smart speakers, the Echo Show 5 is the third in the retailer’s series of screened gadgets equipped with Alexa’s doting assistance, following in the footsteps of the original Echo Show and Echo Spot.

Sitting primly at 5.5-inches in comparison to the Echo Show’s larger just over 10-inch display, you can now enjoy a picture perfect response from Alexa to your requests. Ask similar questions like you would your Echo speaker. For instance, ask for the daily weather forecast, or what’s on your agenda for the day and Alexa will pull it up for you to quite literally see.

Ideal for in the kitchen, ask Alexa for a recipe and you can easily follow along as you whip up a storm. Multi-task and watch a film with the Echo Show 5, too. The options are endless and, with its 1MP camera and two microphones also allowing for a great device to call your loved ones on. With shutter built-in, you can also rest assured of your security with the ability to turn the camera on and off when it’s not in use.

Much like other Echo gadgets, you can also use the Echo Show 5 as a hub for all your other smart home devices, able to ask Alexa to now show you live feeds of your smart security cameras, baby monitor and video doorbell.

A great asset to the running of your household, buy the Echo Show 5 for £10 less than its RRP and pick up for a not too shabby £79.99. Really, it would be rude not.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.

