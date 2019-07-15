The Echo Show 5 is almost half price with this knockout Prime Day deal

The Amazon Echo Show’s smaller cousin is now available for its lowest ever price this Prime Day. You can grab the Echo Show 5 for just £49.99 right now.

With Prime Day in full swing, you can grab this stellar deal as we speak. This Echo Show 5 deal sees a £30 chunk lopped off the usual price of £79.99 RRP. The small screen smart speaker has never been reduced since its release date in May so this is your first opportunity to grab some savings on the Echo Show 5.

BUY NOW: Echo Show 5 now just £49.99 (Save £30) at Amazon

The Echo line is hugely popular over Prime Day so expect the Echo Show 5 to go fast. The deal will run until the end of Prime Day but the stock could go way before then – so you really need to be quick.

The Echo Show 5 is a great smaller alternative to the larger Echo Show (2nd Gen) – making it a perfect choice for a home lacking space but wanting to beef up its smart home credentials.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Echo Deals

Our Echo Show 5 review had some glowing things to say about the discounted device:

“When it comes to Alexa-enabled smart displays, the Echo Show 5 is the best value without a doubt. If you wanted a small device for use on your bedside table, the Echo Spot looks funkier and is a touch smaller, but it’s a lot more money, so I’d opt for the Echo Show 5 instead.

What about elsewhere in your house? The main competition here is the Echo Show 2nd Gen. With its larger, Full HD display and better audio, the larger Echo Show is the pinnacle of the Alexa experience, but it comes at a far higher price. Given the low price of the Echo Show 5 and the fact that it’s smaller and easier to place, the new model is the better choice for most people”.

The whole Echo line is getting some juicy Prime Day discounts and the Echo Show 5 deal is one of the best. Outside of the Echo range, there are so many other deals flying around on Prime Day – from consoles to TVs. More and more discounts are expected as the event rolls on. To help you find all the best deals for you, we’ve created our Amazon Prime Day 2019 hub page. Make sure to bookmark it and regularly check back to see all the new deals.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More