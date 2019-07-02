The two-week countdown to Amazon Prime Day 2019 is well underway and some amazing offers are already rolling in. You can now buy the 1st generation Echo Plus for £40 less with a Philips Hue bulb thrown in for free.

The slimmer model to its successor, Prime members can now buy an already reduced 1st gen Echo Plus for even less, taking it from £109.99 to just £69.99. The best part? The AI speaker also comes with a Philips Hue E27 white bulb, giving you even more great value for money at an already indisputably good price.

Much of the 1st generation’s specifications aren’t dissimilar to the 2nd gen Echo speaker, though it goes without saying the Echo Plus is built to be a more superior model to its equal counterparts in Amazon’s Echo series. This particular design comes with a 2.5-inch subwoofer and 0.8-inch tweeter, producing a clear, quality sound range across its 360-degree audio.

Much like the other Alexa powered speakers, you can make many requests of your AI assistant, from putting on your favourite song to ordering something you really need. You can also set up reminders, ask about the weather and use her to manage your smart home gadgets. With a built-in Zig-Bee smart home hub, you can connect and control a number of different products in one.

Enter the white E27 Philips Hue screw fit light bulb, you can control your bulb via the Philips Hue app or by using Alexa and select from over 50,000 white light variations, with the option to dim to really set the mood.

Buy these well-suited products and they can both be yours for under £70. Available exclusively to Prime members in this early Prime Day access deal, snap up the massively discounted Echo Show (1st gen) and turn the lights on and off with one voice command to Alexa with your brand new Philips Hue white bulb thrown in too.

