Echo Dot Sale: Treat Yourself to a Smart Home for Only £29.99

Another banger from the Amazon Spring Sale – pick up a 3rd gen Echo Dot for just £29.99, giving you smart home functionality for less.

When it comes to buying a new smart speaker for your home, there are few devices out there that are as stylish as the latest Echo Dot. Not only does its new textured material allow the Echo Dot to blend in with almost any décor, but at just £29.99, it’s now the most affordable smart speaker by a mile.

Best Amazon Echo Dot Deals All-new Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Fabric The Echo Dot was always great value for money but with its new design, the Dot is finally as visually appealing as the Google Home Mini, making it a serious contender as your go-to smart speaker.

Taking a cue from the Google Home Mini, the 3rd gen Echo Dot is a far more fashionable device than its predecessor. Unlike the Google Home Mini however, the Echo Dot utilises the Alexa AI system to perform a whole host of different tasks, ranging from dimming the lights to playing music, and even turning on the coffee machine in the morning.

In reviewing the latest Echo Dot, our Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, scored the smart speaker with a well deserved 9/10 rating. In conclusion, he wrote: “Launching at the same price as the older model, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is simply a better product. It looks a lot nicer to the point that I didn’t feel like I had to hide this speaker away, and it sounds a lot better. OK, the sound quality isn’t so good that you’ll want to throw away your current speakers, but improved audio improves the Alexa experience a lot.”

If you have existing Amazon Echo devices in your home, you can sync them up with the Echo Dot to perform functions in unison. For example, all Echo devices can be used to play music at the same time, meaning that you’ll never miss out on the party regardless of which room you’re in.

At such a low price, there’s never been a better time to add a brand new Echo Dot to your home. Getting you smart home functionality on the cheap, be sure to grab one while stocks last.

