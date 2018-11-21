Echo Dot and Hive Active Heating are a red hot Black Friday deals pairing

Amazon’s flogging Echo Dot smart home speaker and Hive Active Heating smart thermostat bundles with discounts up to £119, in one of the smartest Black Friday deals yet.
It’s quite literally a smart deal, as Hive’s Active Heating platform supports Amazon’s Alexa, so when your Echo Dot is set up, you can simply say ‘Alexa, change my temperature to 25 degrees’ or ‘Alexa, turn on the hot water’ and your connected devices will do the rest.
Hive Active Heating & Amazon Echo Dot Bundle – Black Friday Deals
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation + Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) White
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation + Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) White
This deal sees you getting a Hive Active Heating system and 2nd gen Echo Dot, so once you're set up, you can ask Alexa to control the heating and hot water.
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation + Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) White
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation + Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) White
With this offer, not only do you get a Hive Active Heating thermostat and hot water control with an Amazon Echo Dot, a full professional installation is included in the deal.
Hive Active Heating Thermostat without Professional Installation + Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) White
Hive Active Heating Thermostat without Professional Installation + Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Gen) White
If you have a combi boiler and therefore wouldn't benefit from hot water controls, you can still pick up a Hive Active Heating thermostat and Echo Dot bundle and save a bit of money.
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
If you already have an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, but want a smart thermostat and hot water control with Alexa support, pick up this Hive Active Heating deal.
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Get a Hive Active Heating thermostat and hot water system professionally fitted for less with this Amazon Black Friday deal.
Hive Active Heating Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
Hive Active Heating Thermostat without Professional Installation, Works with Amazon Alexa
If you don't need Hive to control your hot water, but would like an Active Heating thermostat that'll work in tandem with your existing Amazon Echo speaker (or other Alexa-supporting device), then save some money with this deal.
In addition to bundling these two Internet of Things things together, Amazon’s also slashed the prices of picking up a Hive Active Heating thermostats with or without professional installations.
Thankfully for people who have combi boilers (and therefore don’t need something to control a separate hot water tank), there’s deals on the standard Hive Active Thermostat, which just controls your heating.
Note that it’s not currently possible to buy a standalone Hive Active Thermostat that only controls your central heating with a professional installation – this is a job which simply requires you to replace your old thermostat with a new one and shouldn’t necessitate an engineer call out.
More Black Friday content
- Amazon Black Friday
- Amazon Echo Black Friday Deals
- Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Black Friday Tablet Deals
- Black Friday Phone Deals
- Black Friday SIM Only Deals
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker - Black (Built-in GPS, Up to 21 days usage)
Huawei Band 2 Pro Fitness Wristband Activity Tracker - Black (Built-in GPS, Up to 21 days usage)
A great Christmas present. A GPS fitness tracker for this price is an absolute steal.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
A massive saving on the Series 3 Apple Watch if you opt for Buy Now, Pay Later to save a further £50.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
A ridiculously good contract deal for the Galaxy S9 with a TCO of just £622.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.