Echo Dot and Hive Active Heating are a red hot Black Friday deals pairing

Amazon’s flogging Echo Dot smart home speaker and Hive Active Heating smart thermostat bundles with discounts up to £119, in one of the smartest Black Friday deals yet.

It’s quite literally a smart deal, as Hive’s Active Heating platform supports Amazon’s Alexa, so when your Echo Dot is set up, you can simply say ‘Alexa, change my temperature to 25 degrees’ or ‘Alexa, turn on the hot water’ and your connected devices will do the rest.

In addition to bundling these two Internet of Things things together, Amazon’s also slashed the prices of picking up a Hive Active Heating thermostats with or without professional installations.

Thankfully for people who have combi boilers (and therefore don’t need something to control a separate hot water tank), there’s deals on the standard Hive Active Thermostat, which just controls your heating.

Note that it’s not currently possible to buy a standalone Hive Active Thermostat that only controls your central heating with a professional installation – this is a job which simply requires you to replace your old thermostat with a new one and shouldn’t necessitate an engineer call out.

