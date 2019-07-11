This half-price Echo Dot deal is a Prime Day special come early

Prime Day is still a weekend and more away, but one of the offers we can expect to see on July 15 is already live. Believe it or not (and you will believe it), the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen model is half price on Amazon.com right now.

Yes, you can nab the fabric-covered, redesigned and louder model is currently available for $24.99, down 50% from the usual $49.99 price. Although, we must admit, it seems that this model is hardly ever full price.

Anyway, we digress, Amazon’s mode popular smart speaker offers voice control of music from top streaming apps like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and audiobooks from Audible.

There’s full access to the Alexa assistant for smart home control, calendar updates, news, weather and access to more than 50,000 skills. Bluetooth connectivity enables users to stream from their phone or connect to other speakers via a 3.5mm jack. This is perfect if you want to add voice control to a better speaker. It also enables users to call people hands free, inside or outside of your home.

The third-generation Echo Dot model earned a 4.5/5 star review from our own David Ludlow thanks to its clear and loud audio, much-improved design, 3.5mm and Bluetooth audio outputs and vast array of Alexa skills.

He wrote: “The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same. The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show. Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy.”

Prime Day doesn’t kick off until July 15 and lasts for two solid days. If you want to earn yourself a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day, current members can do so by spending $10 at Whole Foods. That would get you an Echo Dot for just $14.99.

