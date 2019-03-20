eBay’s Massive Tech Sale: 15% off on Phones, Cameras, Games and More

For the next 10 hours, you can save a gigantic 15% on the entire range of tech products listed on eBay. All you have to do is use the code PLAY15 at the checkout.

Yes, you read that right. Until 8pm tonight, you can score yourself a huge discount on video game consoles, tablets, smartwatches and more – there’s a ridiculous amount of stuff on offer here.

Of course, to avoid rummaging through eBay’s entire catalogue yourself, we’ve selected a few highlights from the sale. Kicking things off, we’ve found the cheapest price currently available for the Nintendo Switch – now available for just £225.29.

Nintendo’s latest hybrid console goes where no home console has gone before by letting you take the device with you. Long gone are the times of having to wait until you get home before you can play the latest release, now you can do it on the go thanks to the Nintendo Switch.

Next up, we’ve got a smartphone that needs little to no introduction. The iPhone X ushered in the current wave of ‘notched’ phones, but Apple’s previous flagship can now be had for almost half of its original price.

At just £501.49, you’re getting one of the fastest iPhones on the market – thanks to the superb A11 Bionic chipset – and a camera that can turn your Instagram posts into something special. At the price of a mid-range phone, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t jump at the chance to bag yourself an iPhone X.

Lastly, we’ve got one of our favourite fitness trackers, the stellar Fitbit Charge 3. Taking everything we loved about the Fitbit Charge 2 and adding a larger screen, swimming tracking and a better battery life, the Charge 3 is the perfect companion for any fitness buff.

With so many amazing deals up for grabs, there’s something for everyone in eBay’s massive tech sale. Just be sure to use the code PLAY15 to grab your discount at the checkout.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.