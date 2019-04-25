Earth Day Deal: Just two days left to get 40% off this ethically sourced, House of Marley Wireless Speaker

In light of Earth Day, eBay has slashed 40% off the House of Marley Earth bluetooth speaker range, but get in quick as the deal expires on Friday.

The House of Marley No Bounds Sport Wireless Bluetooth Speaker comes in at the incredible price of just £59.99, saving you £40. For a good all-rounder, this speaker would be the one to go for.

House of Marley gives other audio brands a run for their money with the fact that the company crafts its speakers with the use of ethically sustainable materials. The company’s principles focus on providing superior quality products while reducing its environmental impact.

Celebrating Earth Day just a few days ago was a great reminder for us to think more about how we can help our beautiful planet and reduce our carbon footprint wherever we can. Getting an eco-friendly speaker would be a great place to start, and with 40% off, why wouldn’t you?

The design of the No Bounds Sport makes it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Its small size and appealing aesthetic make it a great device to sit on display in the home, but can also conveniently be clipped to a backpack with its included carabiner, if you fancy taking it out on a long summer hike.

The No Bounds Sport provides 360° sound and comes with a rotating volume dial, making it easy to adjust your music and feel the beat no matter where you are. It also has the ability to float and features an IP67 waterproof and dust proof rating.

With its 12-hour battery life and bluetooth pairing capabilities to top it off, it makes for the perfect speaker whether you’re throwing a party, exploring the outdoors or chilling at the beach.

I think we can all agree that being able to make small yet effective changes in your carbon footprint is an amazing deal in itself. If you can do so by getting your hands on a great quality speaker for nearly half the price, it’s an offer you simply cannot refuse.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.