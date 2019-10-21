Wondering whether a Disney Plus subscription will be worth your cash? The initial reactions to the platform’s first piece of exclusive content are in.

Over the weekend, Lucasfilm held a 27 minute screening of pieced together footage from upcoming Star Wars-branded space western The Mandalorian, for a small group of journalists − and the reviews have been… overwhelmingly positive.

Fandom editor and We Enjoy Wrestling podcast host Eric Goldman tweeted: “Just watched close to 25 minutes of footage from #TheMandalorian. It’s very cool and atmospheric – sometimes evoking the vibe of Rogue One (which I adore). The title character is instantly fascinating and there are great action and suspense moments, including some Predator vibes”.

While writer and Star Wars social media tweeter Michelle Buchman wrote: “Saw 30 minutes of #TheMandalorian footage. Old studio westerns of the 40’s and 50’s with a dash of samurai movie vibes mixed in a Star Wars-y blender. I think Star Wars fans will be very pleased. @ludwiggoransson’s score is marvelous”.

The Mandalorian is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, and follows the adventures of a Mandalorian bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) across the outer reaches of the galaxy.

It’s set to be officially released on November 12, the same day as the Disney Plus launch in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. While this is exciting news for Star Wars fans based in those countries, it isn’t ideal for us in the UK.

While Disney has still not unveiled an official release date for its streaming platform over here, it seems increasingly likely that its Sky’s contract with the big mouse holding Disney Plus back from launching in the UK.

Fortunately, the contract is set to expire in 2020.

The Star Wars UK Twitter account also put out a tweet back in August revealing that the Disney Plus exclusive will be coming to the UK in early 2020 so our money’s on The Mandalorian landing in our living rooms at the same time.

