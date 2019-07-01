An exclusive deal to Amazon Prime members, you can now get a Blink XT Home Security Camera for half the price.

Make your home more secure and throw a smart security camera into your smart home ecosystem. Now reduced by 50%, pick up your very own Blink XT home security camera for £49.99, a whopping discount down from its original RRP of £99.99.

Blink XT Home Security Camera System 1-Camera Kit With a built-in motion sensor that will send alerts straight to your smartphone, able to capture 720p HD video, get on top of your home security and add this stellar gadget into your smart home ecosystem.

There’s no such thing as being too careful and with the Blink XT Home security camera you can ensure you always have one eye on your home. A nifty little gadget, you can set up a system of ten Blink XT cameras per system. Able to acclimatise to indoor or outdoor placements with its weatherproof design, this smart security camera captures 720p HD video no matter where it is within your household. Throw in a one-way microphone too and you can capture both visual and audio data for that true peace of mind.

The Blink XT camera also comes with a built-in motion sensor that, with the use of its smartphone app, will send you alerts when movement is detected. You can always be seconds from pulling up a live feed to see exactly what is happening then and there, with free cloud storage to back up for future reference.

Completely wire-free, the Blink XT security cameras powers off of two AA lithium batteries with an impressive life of two-years, meaning your home security set-up will always be on it — even during the nights with its excellent infrared night vision.

Link up to your Alexa and you can request she pulls up feeds for any of the 110 degree views the Blink XT offers in your home security system.

Snap up now in this fabulous early Amazon Prime Day 2019 deal and save 50% on the Blink XT Home Security Camera whilst you can.

