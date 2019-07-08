Pick up a refurbished first generation Echo Show for just £79.99, saving you a whopping £100.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is just a week away and there are more early deals dropping every moment with huge reductions particularly on Amazon’s own refurbished devices, including the original Echo Show.

Pick up a first gen Echo Show and purchase for only £79.99, down from £179.99. With such a huge reduction, don’t be put off by the fact this particular gadget is refurbished. Spruced up by Amazon itself, a refurbished device means it’ll still work like a dream — and save you a few bob, too.

Your visual answer to AI gadgets, the Echo Show is Amazon’s first in a series of screened Alexa powered devices, offering an extra depth into your smart communications.

Compact in a 187 x 187 mm black box, the device’s front-facing side offers a 7-inch touchscreen and dual 2-inch stereo speakers. What’s more, equipped with eight microphones, Alexa isn’t likely to miss a beat – even when you’re playing music.

Make similar commands to that of the Echo or Echo Dot speakers and enjoy an even more expansive response, with Alexa both able to tell and physically show you what you’re looking for. From pulling up a recipe in the kitchen, to multi-tasking by streaming the latest episode of that Netflix series whilst you work, Alexa can pull up anything you need to better assist in your day-to-day life.

All hands-free, you can utilise your other smart home devices like cameras to keep a watch on your home or flick over to the baby monitor. You can even make video calls, glance at your agenda for the day, or play music.

Prime Day Deal on the Echo Show Certified Refurbished Echo Show (Previous Generation - 1st Gen) - Black Prime members can benefit from this early Prime Day deal, saving you a whopping £100 on this first generation Echo Show, offering a more visual AI assistant experience.

Whether you’re partnering with another smart home device, or this is your first splurge into the world of AI assistance, you can’t go wrong with the Echo Show, especially at this price. Exclusive to Prime members in the run up to the exclusive Prime Day sale, buy now with £100 taken off the original price tag.

