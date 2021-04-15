EA Sports’ first F1 game since buying Codemasters goes big on drama

If you were concerned the recent EA Sports Codemasters buyout might mean missing out on the annual F1 extravaganza, you’ll be glad to hear it has the green light.

FA 2021, the first edition since the acquisition, will arrive July 16 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 and PC (via Steam). You can see the announcement trailer below.

Right now, the focus appears to be on a new career mode called Braking Point (correct spelling), which is the game’s brand new story mode.

“Go on an epic journey with ‘Braking Point’, our brand-new story mode. Rise from the ranks of Formula 2 to a shot at stardom in the world of Formula 1,” EA says in the announcement. “Experience the lifestyle both on and off the track as you take your seat in the pinnacle of motorsport.”

Related: Upcoming PS5 games

We’re bang up for “experiencing the lifestyle” of a Formula 1 driver, to be honest. Travelling the world, dining in the finest restaurants, mixing with supermodels and celebrities, and moving to Monaco as a UK tax exile sounds absolutely amazing. And that’s even before you get into driving really fast cars.

Anyway, we digress. There’s also a ‘heavily requested’ two-player online career mode where gamers can play co-operatively or competitively.

EA/Codemasters are also promising a Real-Season Start where players can jump into F1 season with the real-life standings. So, for example, if you want to pull your favourite driver/constructor up the leaderboard, you can hijack the season and make them better.

It’s unlikely EA Sports has had anything to do with the production of this game, but the firm’s ability to get the publishing machine behind F1 2021 could see it get a boost in popularity.

The series most recent edition, F1 2020, was given a near-perfect 4.5/5 stars from Trusted Reviews, with our own Kob Monney concluding: “Codemasters’ F1 series continue to put in the mileage, upping the competitiveness, expanding the F2 series and adding the My Team mode for what is the most comprehensive package to date.”