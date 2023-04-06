EA Sports FC logo revealed and first look at post-FIFA chapter coming soon

The EA Sports FIFA era is over and it’s almost time for EA Sports FC to be unveiled. The first step is a new logo, and a website.

The esteemed games publisher has promised to unveil the “next chapter in The World’s Game” in July. That’s fair enough. The logo took a little figuring out though. Set within a triangle, it looks more like ‘IFC’ than ‘FC’.

EA explains that it exists within a triangle because that represents the little green triangles that identify the player you’re controlling. After reading that, it makes a little more sense.

“Our new brand identity is inspired by the triangles that have been part of EA SPORTS football for the past 30 years, from the isometric polygons that make up our game to the chemistry triangles that exist in Ultimate Team to the player indicator across every match,” the website reads.

“The triangle has revolutionized football again and again since the birth of Total Football in the 70’s, now it can serve as a proud badge for the evolutions of football to come.”

The website lists the competitions EA has maintained the rights to following the split from them main governing body of the sport after the pair were unable to reach an agreement on extending their 30-year relationship.

That includes the Premier League, Champions League, Europe League, EFL, Bundesliga, LA Liga, Liege 1 and MLS. On the women’s side of the game, there’s the Women’s Super League, D1, NWSL in the US, the Eredivisie, RSL, and K League.

What’s more interesting than logos and continuity in licensing deals will be the variances in gameplay. Reports last year suggested EA Sports was unable to introduce certain gameplay modes because of restrictions from the licensee.