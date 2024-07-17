EA Sports FC 25 features a huge change FIFA wouldn’t allow

The EA Sports FC 25 reveal trailer and release date is out today, and the hottest talking point is the inclusion of a five-a-side mode.

The new game mode represents the first time since FIFA 98 that smaller line-up games have been incorporated within the major game modes like Kick-Off, Career, Ultimate Team, and Clubs.

When it emerged the sport’s global governing body and the game’s publisher of 30 years mightn’t renew the licesning deal, it was reported FIFA’s inflexibility over game modes differing to 11-vs-11 might have been a reason EA was willing to go it alone.

“Our players tell us they want more modes of play, different things beyond 11v11 and different types of gameplay. I would tell you, it’s been a fight to get FIFA to acknowledge the types of things that we want to create, because they say our licence only covers certain categories,” said EA Sports CEO Andrew Wilson in early 2022

Now, in the first full development cycle with EA publishing the game under its own branding, we have a proper five-a-side mode. The mode is called Rush (replacing the FIFA Street-style Volta experience that existed outside of the main game modes).

In Ultimate Team, for example, gamers and their friends are able to build their own dream five-a-side team. Each player will contribute a player from their club and control only that player during games. The goalie is controlled by AI in all cases.

Rush also exists in the traditional Kick-Off mode, which will “introduce fast-paced gameplay” and enable gamers to “select your favourite club or nation and battle it out against AI or friends locally.”

There are also different rules in Rush games too. Game length is one period of 7 minutes, offsides only count in the final third, and gamers will “rush” to the ball at kick-off instead of one side starting with the ball. There are also blue cards rather than yellow and red, where players will miss 60 seconds of action for an offence worthy of it.

EA Sports FC 25 will go on sale on Setember 27 and you can see the reveal trailer below.