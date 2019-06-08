EA Play 2019: How to watch the EA Play 2019 live stream

The EA Play E3 2019 presentation is kicking off at 5.15pm BST today, as EA will show lengthy in-depth looks at some of its biggest games of the year.

EA has listed six games to get 30-minutes looks, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends, Battlefield 5, FIFA 20, Madden NFL 20 and The Sims 4.

Most of these games have already been released, but the likes of Apex and Battlefield are likely to be treated to new content, including new weapons, characters and maps.

You’ll be able to watch the EA Play E3 2019 livestream video right here, as we’ve embedded the video below. That way, you’ll be able to find the new details on Star Wars and FIFA at the same time as everyone else. And if you’re too busy to watch the livestream, stay tuned to Trusted Reviews for all the latest news.

Check out our EA Play 2019 hub for everything we know about the E3 presentation

What we know about EA Play 2019 so far

Unlike a typical E3 presentation, the EA Play 2019 won’t be revealing game after game this year, but will instead offer an in-depth look into six major titles. This means the presentation will last over three hours, which is very long if you’re not interested in every title in the line up. For this reason, we’ve pulled together the schedule so you know when to start and stop watching the video. Not that the times are in BST:

5:15 pm Countdown to EA Play

5:30 pm Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

6:00 pm Apex Legends

6:30 pm Battlefield 5

7:00 pm FIFA 20

7:30 pm Madden NFL 20

8:00 pm The Sims 4

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen is most clearly the biggest game of the lineup here, with this EA Play 2019 showcase offering the very first in-game look. Titanfall developer Respawn is developing the game, which makes a grand departure from the first-person shooters the company built its reputation.

Apex Legends will also be intriguing, as EA is expected to offer details on Season 2 which could include new characters, weapons and even the slight chance of a new map.

What EA Play 2019 game are you most excited for? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter