 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EA is making a new Lord of the Rings RPG for mobile

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Lord of the Rings in 2022, with the Amazon Prime TV series, the forthcoming Gollum game and now news of a new mobile RPG from EA.

The forthcoming free-to-play collectible role-playing game is called Heroes of Middle-earth and will enter limited beta sometime this summer.

The game, which is being developed by Capital Games, will be based on Tolkien’s writings and will include many of the familiar and favourite characters from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

It’s the first mobile game from EA to be inspired by the works of the celebrated English author. However, EA has previously made a bunch of PC and console games like The Battle for Middle Earth series and Conquest.

In a press release today, EA explained the game will feature “immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.”

It added: “Players battle through iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and take up the fight against the great evils of Middle-earth.”

The promise of of high-fidelity graphics and cinematic animations will be sure to please long-time fans of the series, while the opportunity to go head-to-head with their favourite characters in combat is also something to look forward to later this year.

It’ll be joined by Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is scheduled to arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC this autumn. The third-person adventure game from Daedalic will introduce us to Gollum before his depiction in the books.

The recent trailers have shown us the stealth-based combat that relies on Gollum’s climbing abilities, as well as the ability to use both of his personalities to progress within the game. We’ll be introduced to several familiar characters and locations along the way too.

You might like…

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Everything you need to know

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Everything you need to know

Chris Smith 3 months ago
Recapturing the Lord of The Rings magic is almost impossible, but Amazon offers hope

Recapturing the Lord of The Rings magic is almost impossible, but Amazon offers hope

Chris Smith 9 months ago
Whoah! Here’s the first look at Gandalf in the LOTR Gollum game

Whoah! Here’s the first look at Gandalf in the LOTR Gollum game

Chris Smith 10 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.