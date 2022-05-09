EA is making a new Lord of the Rings RPG for mobile

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Lord of the Rings in 2022, with the Amazon Prime TV series, the forthcoming Gollum game and now news of a new mobile RPG from EA.

The forthcoming free-to-play collectible role-playing game is called Heroes of Middle-earth and will enter limited beta sometime this summer.

The game, which is being developed by Capital Games, will be based on Tolkien’s writings and will include many of the familiar and favourite characters from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

It’s the first mobile game from EA to be inspired by the works of the celebrated English author. However, EA has previously made a bunch of PC and console games like The Battle for Middle Earth series and Conquest.

In a press release today, EA explained the game will feature “immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.”

It added: “Players battle through iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and take up the fight against the great evils of Middle-earth.”

The promise of of high-fidelity graphics and cinematic animations will be sure to please long-time fans of the series, while the opportunity to go head-to-head with their favourite characters in combat is also something to look forward to later this year.

It’ll be joined by Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which is scheduled to arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC this autumn. The third-person adventure game from Daedalic will introduce us to Gollum before his depiction in the books.

The recent trailers have shown us the stealth-based combat that relies on Gollum’s climbing abilities, as well as the ability to use both of his personalities to progress within the game. We’ll be introduced to several familiar characters and locations along the way too.