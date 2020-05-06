EA is bringing “multiple” new games to the Nintendo Switch

Electronic Arts has announced it is currently working on several games for the Nintendo Switch platform, breaking the news during its most recent earnings call.

EA confirmed that “multiple” new Switch games will be released, including a port of Burnout Paradise and Command and Conquer Remastered.

Thanks to the high-end specs on the upcoming next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, many games that are playable on those machines simply won’t be accessible for Nintendo Switch gamers. That makes the decision to develop games for the Switch a more conscious, strategic decision, rather than simply ticking off another system with equivalent specs and providing a compatible version.

Of course, demand for Nintendo Switch consoles and games has been consistently high and reached an even more noticeable peak during the on-going coronavirus lockdown period. So, despite the fact that the Switch lags behind many current and upcoming consoles in terms of power, its portability has given it a large, enthused fan-base. Capturing their attention is surely EA’s aim.

The new Switch titles were announced as part of a 14-game-strong lineup of upcoming titles. All of those titles will be released over the course of the coming financial year. EA discussed the new games, as well as the success of current releases, in their Q4 2020 earnings call.

“We’ve had a strong year. Our results this quarter prove the value of the live services path we’ve

been on now for a decade. The breadth and depth of our live services give the flexibility we need

at times like this to meet player needs,” said EA’s Blake Jorgensen.

“I want to thank everyone at EA for rising to the challenge. People across the company have shown extraordinary

innovation, energy and ingenuity. Learnings from this period will forever change the way we work

at EA.”

