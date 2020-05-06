EA pledges free game upgrades to Xbox Series X and Sony PS5 versions

At the end of every generation gamers have a decision to make: whether to buy the new title for their current console or wait for the enhanced version on the next-gen model coming shortly. The pending arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X will present that same dilemma.

However, EA is planning to make life easier by offering free upgrades to PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of its forthcoming 2020 releases. That means if you buy FIFA 21 or Madden 21 for your existing console, you won’t have to buy it again if you upgrade your console to the new wares.

Microsoft has already detailed a Smart Delivery system that will enable games to be played on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles, so it appears Electronic Arts will be one of the manufacturers opting into this scheme.

Microsoft says players will be able to “buy a game once and know that – whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X – you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on.”

The news came during the publisher’s most recent earnings call, with the firm confirming some games will be “upgraded free” for customers buying the games on current-gen platforms. This is great news if you’re excited to play the firm’s next major releases before the Xbox Series X and Sony PS5 come out, or simply aren’t ready to pay top dollar for the new consoles as soon as they are released.

During the call, COO Blake Jorgensen said the company’s revenues may take a hit “from the games we are launching for the current generation of consoles that can also be upgraded free for the next generation.” (via Eurogamer)

EA hasn’t detailed which games will be part of the scheme yet, but we can assume its annual sports properties will be on board. Perhaps Battlefield 6 will be playable across the PS4 and PS5 if you buy the first version? We may hear more about this during the EA Play Live event, which will take place instead of the firm’s E3 keynote.

