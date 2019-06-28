EA Access for Sony PS4 finally gets its release date

Electronic Arts has confirmed its EA Access game subscription service will finally arrive on Sony’s PS4 console in July.

The gaming giant confirmed in May that the service was coming, but now we know the precise date for the launch: July 24.

The long-time Microsoft-exclusive service gives gamers access to tons of high-profile vault games like Burnout Paradise, Battlefield V, FIFA 18, Madden 19 and Battlefront II. The subscription fee also gives members access to first play trials for games like FIFA 20 and Madden 20. Additionally, there’s the bonus of 10% savings on all game download purchases made via the portal.

Like the Xbox platform, it will cost games $5/£4 a month or $30/£20 for the entire year. Unfortunately, if you own both consoles, you can’t transfer your subscription between the two platforms. Each membership is device specific.

The launch on the PS4 has been a long-time coming. Sony rejected its presence way back in 2014. It’s unclear what’s changed in Sony’s eyes, but the improved library probably has something to do with it.

At the time the company said: “We evaluated the EA Access subscription offering and decided that it does not bring the kind of value PlayStation customers have come to expect. We don’t think asking our fans to pay an additional $5 a month for this EA-specific program represents good value to the PlayStation gamer.”

EA currently has a holding page for the PS4 launch up on its website, which features a countdown clock until the launch. Gamers can sign up today and get an email when the subscription becomes available.

