Dyson’s robot claws could retire your dishwasher by 2030

Dyson has revealed its next advancements in household robots, which are capable of washing and drying dishes, cleaning furniture and tidying up after messy children.

The reveal at the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) showcases prototype robots that can grab household objects without breaking or dropping them, as well as navigate around furniture and clean the upholstery.

The plan is to bring the finished versions of the previously top-secret products to British households by the end of the decade. Chief Engineer Jake Dyson calls it a ‘big bet’ on future robotic tech that will “drive research across the whole of Dyson, in areas including mechanical engineering, vision systems, machine learning and energy storage.”

The advances, which the company says takes its robotic ambitions far beyond the floor-based robots currently sweeping up after humans, can be seen in the preview video published below.

In a blog post written in the third-person, the company said: “Dyson provides further definition to its ambitions in advanced robotics, and signals it is accelerating development of an autonomous device capable of household chores and other tasks.”

Hopefully they’re better than the claws at amusement arcade that suddenly drop the prized cuddly toy the moment its lifted from the pit. Wouldn’t want them smashing grandma’s best china now, would we?

The company is seeking 250-odd experts to join its teams, which will be moving into “the UK’s largest, most advanced, robotics centre at Hullavington Airfield.” Dyson said it has secretly been refitting the hangers over the last size months as part of a £2.75bn investment in the sector.



It is awfully nice of Sir James to do this in the UK, considering the billionaire shifted company HQ to Singapore after spending years championing the potential economic benefits of post-Brexit Britain.