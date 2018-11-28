Sale Still On: Dyson vacuum cleaners for just £99 in its eBay fire sale

Dyson is having a fire sale on its eBay outlet store right now meaning you can pick up models like the V6 Trigger, V8 Animal and Cinetic Big Ball from just £99.

If you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, now’s the time to have a look at the company’s official eBay outlet store. Models are refurbished, but you get at least a 1-year warranty at a minimum. Some models even come with a 2-year warranty for more peace of mind.

There’s a whole range of models available, including one of our all-time favourite vacuums, the Dyson V8 Absolute. It’s one of the most versatile cordless vacuum cleaners we’ve tested, offering superior cleaning on carpet and hard floors and comes with a whole range of useful accessories.

In our review, we said: “Our favourite tool remains Soft Roller cleaning head, which is specifically designed for hard floors. This uses a combination of soft fibres and static carbon bristles on the rotating bar, plus a rear soft roller to ensure it is very gentle on all hard surfaces.”

Related: Cyber Monday 2018 UK – All the best deals, all in one place

As you would expect, the all-important suction power is where the V8 Absolute excels: “Like the V6, Dyson’s new V8 cleaner once again sets the benchmark for how much sheer suction power a cordless cleaner can deliver. On maximum power mode, simply placing your hand over the open nozzle demonstrates more power than budget mains-powered cleaners can muster and a very high rate of air flow too.”

Needless to say, it’s little surprise we awarded it 10/10.

But if you’re after different models, have a look at the Dyson eBay Outlet store for a massive range of discounted Dyson vacuums for Black Friday.

More Black Friday content

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.