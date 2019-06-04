Clean up on some of the best Prime Day 2019 UK deals going this year by frequently checking into our Dyson and vacuum cleaner hub. Keeping your home spick and span is our top priority, and that’s why we’re ensuring we bring you the latest discounts as they come in on this essential home appliance.

By the time Prime Day 2019 comes around at the expected mid-July launch, the spring-cleaning efforts may have drawn to a close, but that doesn’t mean investing in a new vacuum cleaner isn’t a good idea.

A must-have for any household, ensure you’re not skimping on quality for a cheaper model and brand. We’ll bring you the latest deals across Dyson, Shark, Gtech vacuum cleaners and more in the lead up to Prime Day and as it happens. Expecting to see some phenomenal opportunities to save, now is the time to make the art of hoovering your top priority.

Jump ahead to:

What Were the Best Selling Vacuum Cleaner Deals for Prime Day 2018? | What Vacuum Cleaner Deals Do We Expect? | Which is the Best Dyson Vacuum? | Which Dyson Vacuum is Best for Pets?

Best Amazon Dyson and Vacuum Cleaner Deals – what’s available right now

(Back to top)

Find Deals for Dyson and Vacuum Cleaners at Other Retailers

(Back to top)

Your Guide to Vacuum Cleaners

What Were the Best Selling Vacuum Cleaner Deals for Prime Day 2018?

Everyone enjoys the freedom of a cordless vacuum cleaner, allowing you to get right into the nitty-gritty and not be limited by a wire. That’s why the 40% saving on the Gtech Pro Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was not to be missed in Prime Day 2018, allowing you a £149.99 price point, down from £249.99. It seems — much like Grease — cordless was the word with another hefty £110 saving on the Hoover Sprint Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (£89, down from £199) in last year’s festivities.

(Back to top)



What Vacuum Cleaner Deals Do We Expect?

Going off of last year’s cordless trend, we anticipate Dyson’s most popular cordless products to be a hit across Prime Day UK 2019. With a selection of models within each range, we expect both the Absolute and Animal series to see some significant reductions for Prime Day 2019. Now a little older in the constantly refreshing line-up, we’d put our bets on the V7 and V8 going at a fantastic rate.

(Back to top)



Which is the Best Dyson Vacuum?

Dyson has ditched all plug-in models in pursuit of perfecting the cordless, more flexible vacuum that doesn’t leave you stranded. Still, there is some hesitation around cordless models, namely their battery life and whether they can fully get the job done. Dyson’s answer to its executive decision to leave behind corded vacuums? The Dyson Cyclone V10, which aims to be just as powerful as its corded equivalent.

Offering runs of up to 60 minutes, we reckon even the most dedicated of household owners ought to manage a once over of their home. With a number of heads for extra precision and a variety of surfaces, this is also arguably the best Dyson for carpets. Though the V11 is an upgrade on the V10, opting for the V10 means you’ll be purchasing an excellent product at a marginally cheaper price.

(Back to top)



Which Dyson Vacuum is Best for Pets?

If your household is overrun by animals and, more importantly, fur being just about everywhere then Dyson has the answer for you. Aptly named the ‘Animal’ range, these vacuums are the ones to choose to ensure you suck up every last piece of hair or fur. With two motorised brushes, these big and small brushes work in tandem to pick up animal hair and ensure all your surfaces are fluff free.

(Back to top)

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.