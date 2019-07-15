Dyson V7 price drops by a massive $120 for Prime Day

The highly desirable Dyson V7 has had $120 cleaned off its price tag for Amazon Prime Day 2019. Now that’s a tidy deal.

Amazon is really cleaning up this Prime Day, with a whole heap of bargains aimed at Prime subscribers. One particularly eye-catching deal relates to the Dyson V7, which is still one of the very best cordless vacuum cleaners in the business.

Sure, the V7 might have been superseded by the Dyson V10 and Dyson V11 in recent years. But it remains a very accomplished vacuum cleaner in its own right, to the tune of a five star rating in our original review.

We noted at the time that the Dyson V7 provided “great cleaning on any type of flooring”, that it was “light, well balanced and quiet”, and that it was “superb for pet hair”. With 30 minutes of battery life, it should last long enough for a full house clean too.

The Dyson V7 Animalpro+ featured in this Prime Day deal is a particularly appealing model. Not only do you get the base unit in all its blue-and-purple glory, but you also get $60 worth of extra tools bundled in.

That includes a Flexi Crevice tool, a Mini-motorized tool, a Stubborn Dirt brush, a Combination tool, and a Crevice tool.

Until this Prime Day, the Dyson V7 Animalpro+ would have set you back $399.99 on Amazon. For the next two days (give or take), however, it’ll cost Prime subscribers just $279.99.

The Dyson V7 Animalpro+ is one of many products to get a cracking discount this Prime Day. To keep track of the best currently running make sure to bookmark and check our Amazon Prime Day 2019 US deals hub regularly.

