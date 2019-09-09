Swoop in on a squeaky clean saving and use the eBay code PICKME10 to take a further 10% off the already discounted Dyson V6 vacuum cleaner.

Buy now: Dyson V6 Vacuum Cleaner for £170.99 (save 10%)

When originally launched, the Dyson V6 vacuum cleaner retailed at a whopping £280, making it a hefty investment. Now you can expect to enjoy a spotless household for just £170.99 with the eBay discount code PICKME10, reducing it by a further £19 off the already quite reasonable £189.99 price tag.

As a refurbished model, this Dyson V6 vacuum cleaner comes straight from the Dyson Outlet via eBay, meaning you can rest assured that the appliance works as good as new and will leave your home looking spick and span. Just don’t forget to quote PICKME10 at the checkout to get your 10% saving.

The cordless functionality of the Dyson V6 allows you the ultimate flexibility when getting into the nooks and crannies of your home. Providing quite literally floor-to-ceiling abilities, the Dyson V6 can also be transformed into a more compact, handheld device for skimming over furniture or even your car interior.

Related: Best Dyson Deals

As a cordless vacuum cleaner it goes without saying there is a limit for how long you’ll be using it out in the wild. With up to 20 minutes of run-power, the Dyson V6 still offers great perseverance with its trigger grip design. This means it’ll only use battery so long as you’ve got your finger on the trigger.

Coming equipped with two heads in your holster, the Soft Roller Cleaner is ideal for hard flooring, whilst the Direct-Drive head is great for carpets, providing 75% more power than its more household pets orientated counterpart, the V6 Animal.

In our review, we deemed the Dyson V6 vacuum cleaner: “An awesome cordless vacuum cleaner for small houses and flats, though limited capacity means it’s only a secondary machine for larger homes.”

Don’t sleep on this deal – clean up on a great price and buy the Dyson V6 for just £170.99 using the eBay discount code PICKME10 before it expires at midnight on September 10th.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…