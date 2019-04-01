Stunning Dyson Deal: Save 20% off the super Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute cordless cleaner

Courtesy of eBay’s 20% off promotion, you can pick up the excellent Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum for an absolute bargain price – and by far the lowest price we’ve seen it so far.

If you’re looking to take your spring cleaning to the next level, you don’t want to miss out on this sensational Dyson deal, slashing a rare £75 off the price of the excellent Dyson V10 Absolute with a reassuring 2-year warranty on top. To get this deal, you’ll need to use eBay’s PLENTY20 discount code before April 4th.

When we reviewed the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, we described it as “Powerful, long-lasting and incredibly good at, well, everything, the Dyson Cyclone V10 is not only the best cordless cleaner we have tested, it is the best cleaner full stop.” Little surprise then it got a perfect 10/10 review score.

Dyson refined its design, overhauling the previous V8 with a new motor, new impeller and a new battery. As such, its run time is considerably higher off a single charge, meaning you won’t have any struggles zipping round the entire house before you need a charge. The bin is also 40% larger than the V8’s, meaning you won’t need to empty it as regularly, too.

Helping you to clean the entire home, there are plenty of accessories included in the V10 Absolute bundle: “the Absolute V10 is bristling with some of Dyson’s best and well-proven tools. You get three floorheads, all with motorised brush bars, three detail tools, an extension tube and wall-mounted charging dock with tools storage.”

Our review concluded: “We would still like the option of a swappable battery, but the V10 is the first cordless cleaner that can genuinely replace a mains cleaner in most homes. Utterly brilliant.”

Considering the likes of Amazon and John Lewis are still selling the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute for full price (£449 at time of writing), now’s the time to snap up this rare Dyson discount before it’s gone. Just don’t forget to use the code PLENTY20 for the discount.

Being eBay, you also get Nectar points thrown in on top if you’re collecting, and that’s a nice added bonus.

