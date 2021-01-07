Dyson Sale: Get £75 off the 5-star V10 Absolute cordless vacuum

Until this Sunday, you can use the code PACKUP20 to save up to 20% across Dyson’s eBay storefront, including a hefty discount on the superb Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum.

While there are plenty of other options to go for within Dyson’s wares, it’s rare to see a proper discount on Dyson’s more expensive vacuums, which is why the £75 price drop on the Dyson V10 is the definitive highlight of the sale.

Deal: Dyson V10 Absolute for just £324.99 (use code PACKUP20)

With a 5-star rating and a Trusted Reviews Highly Recommended badge, it’s no secret that we’re huge fans of the Dyson V10. Simply put, if you’re looking to take the drudgery out of vacuuming your home, with a better model that can tackle whatever you throw at it – this is the one to go for.

Admittedly, even at the reduced price of £324.99, the Dyson V10 is on the pricier side of what you might expect for fork out for a vacuum cleaner, but the price is justified once you realise what it’s capable of.

In our verdict for the Dyson V10, we wrote: “Last year, we got really excited about Dyson’s V8 and the V10 has eclipsed even that superb cordless model. The V10 is stupendously powerful, superbly designed and delivers outstanding cleaning on any surface. Where this new model really stands out is how much run time you get at this prodigious level of cleaning power.”

“In suction mode 2, with a motorised tool attached, we got over 23 minutes of cleaning performance that was up there with, or eclipsed, many mains-powered vacuums. Switch to Max mode and you get genuine deep-down carpet cleaning. We would still like the option of a swappable battery, but the V10 is the first cordless cleaner that can genuinely replace a mains cleaner in most homes.”

It’s also worth pointing out that while the model listed is in fact refurbished, the process has been carried out by Dyson itself so you can rest assured that the quality of the vacuum is up to the company’s standards.

Dyson’s eBay deals have a reputation for being notoriously short lived due to their popularity, so if you want to do away with your old, barely functioning vacuum, then now’s the time to pounce.

