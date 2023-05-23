Dyson revamps floorcare with 360 Vis Nav robot and Submarine wet and dry vac

Dyson has unveiled new products designed to keep your home clean and sparkling, including a brand-new robot vacuum cleaner, a wet & dry floor cleaner and vacuum combination, and a new larger air purifier.

The product drop includes a new Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum cleaner, the V15S Detect Submarine for hard floor cleaning, and a brand new Purifier Big+Quiet. All of the products will launch later this year.

Here’s the lowdown on all three big product launches.

Dyson 360 Vis Nav

It was 2020 when we last saw a robot vacuum cleaner from Dyson, with the impressive 360 Heurist. While that robot vacuum cleaner is still powerful and capable, the competition has managed to deliver more impressive units with better navigation and more power.

With the 360 Vis Nav, Dyson is promising that the new robot vacuum cleaner has six times the suction of other robots, using a Hyperdium motor that spins at up to 110,000rpm. Raw power is one thing, but robot vacuum cleaners also need to be smart.

For the 360 Vis Nav, Dyson has some new tech to make sure that cleaning is both efficient, and targeted. First, there’s a 360-degree vision system, which uses a fisheye lens so that the robot can accurately sense where it is, and where is has been.

Next, there’s a combination brush bar, designed for multiple floor types. This bar has a Fluffy nylon part for hard floors; anti-static carbon fibre filaments for fine dust pick on hard floors; and stiff nylon bristles to agitate dirt and release it from carpets.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Basket Air Fryer has a fantastic £50 discount right now If you’ve been on the lookout for a quality air fryer and don’t want to break the bank, we found a fantastic deal on this five-star Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer. NinjaKitchen

Save £50

Back to £199.99 View Deal

There’s no side brush on this model, with Dyson using an edge-to-edge brush for cleaning, and using edge-hugging sensors, so that the 360 Vis Nav will run down the side of rooms collecting dust.

This is the first robot vacuum cleaner that we’ve heard of to use a piezo sensor to detect dust levels, automatically adjusting suction power based on the amount of dust detected. That’s the same technology as used in the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum cleaner.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav will go on sale later in the year.

Dyson V15S Detect Submarine

Hard floor cleaners are a brilliant way to keep hard floors looking their best, and now Dyson has joined the party with the Dyson V15S Detect Submarine. Based on the Dyson V15 Detect, rather than the brand-new Gen5Detect, this new vacuum cleaner has the new Submarine wet roller head.

As with other floor cleaners, the head automatically delivers the right amount of water to remove tough stains. Dyson says that the new product uses a combination of hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to keep hard floors sparkling and clean.

Eight jets of water release 18ml of water every minute, spread evenly over the floor roller, cleaning without leaving excess moisture. Dirty water is removed and kept in a separate waste-tray for easy emptying.

Otherwise, the features and power are the same as for the V15. This gives Dyson an advantage over other hard floor cleaners, as the V15S Detect Submarine is also an exceptionally powerful and versatile cordless stick cleaner. That should mean only one device is needed, rather than a separate vacuum cleaner and hard floor cleaner.

The Dyson V15S Detect Submarine will launch later this year.

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet

Our indoor environments are not as clean and healthy as we may think, and an air purifier is a wonderful way to remove dust and dangerous gasses. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is exactly as its name makes it sound: built for larger rooms and designed to operate quietly.

The main difference with this model and previous Dyson air purifiers is the Cone Aerodynamics airflow system, which can project clean air more than 10 metres. Using the Coanda effect, where two streams of air meet over a smooth surface, the Big+Quiet can deliver a powerful jet of air with minimum noise. It’s the same principal that powers the smaller Dyson Pure Cool Me.

Powerful air projection isn’t just about delivering clean air throughout a room; it’s needed to displace dirty air so that this passes through the purifier.

As with Dyson’s previous models, the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is packed full of air sensors that let it detect and respond to impurities in the air. These include a particulate matter (PM) sensor, solid-state formaldehyde sensor, and a gas sensor (VOCs, benzene and NO2).

An improved three-phase filtration system promises to keep the air clean and offers permanent formaldehyde destruction and five years of HEPA filter life.

The HEPA-13 filter captures 99.95% of particle pollutants as small as 0.1 microns and lasts for five years. There’s a K-Carbon filter built to capture NO2 specifically, holding three times more NO2 than its predecessor. This filter will also tackle benzene and household odours.

Finally, there’s the Dyson Selective Catalytic Oxidation (SCO) filter, which break down formaldehyde molecules into tiny amounts of water and CO2. Regenerated with oxygen from the air, the SCO filter works continuously and does not need to be replaced.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet will launch later this year.