Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool promises year-round healthy air

Indoor air quality is critical to good health, a fact that’s clear to most of us in this current situation. Today, Dyson is launching a new product designed to make our indoor air cleaner and our home environment more comfortable: the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool.

The fan is designed to tackle two issues inside our homes. First, the humidifier is there to increase the moisture content of your indoor atmosphere, tackling the effects of dry air caused by central heating and, increasingly in this country, air conditioning. A lack of humidity is most noticeable through dry skin, although dry air can contribute to respiratory problems.

Secondly, the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool is an air purifier, capable of removing allergens, such as pollen, and noxious gasses from the air automatically.

For this product, Dyson worked with its team of microbiologists to ensure that what the fan outputs is pure, clean air. Key to this are sterilisation techniques designed to kill 99.9% of bacteria in the water used for the humidifier. First, all water moves through a PTFE tube, which is highly reflective to the UV-C light shining through it and killing bacteria. Next, the 3D Air-mesh evaporator uses silver thread to prevent bacterial growth.

“Usually, the bacteria that surround us day to day don’t harm us – coexisting and cooperating with us. Occasionally when conditions change these bacteria can become more problematic. As scientists we wanted to ensure the Dyson Pure Humidify+CoolTM remains hygienic,” said Karen Holeyman, research lead for microbiology at Dyson. “We extensively tested our technology against the standard test bacteria – Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus – and also the hardy environmental organism Bacillus subtilis. Bacillus subtilis can survive many environmental stresses including UVC – still we obtain a 99.9% reduction of these organisms.”

A five-litre tank of water is used to feed the humidifier, sliding in and out of the bottom of the fan to provide stability. This tank can also hold the evaporator during the deep clean cycle, which removes limescale and other mineral deposits through the entire machine.

Having a humidifier built-in means that the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool can’t oscillate in the same away as the company’s previous fans. To solve this, air comes out of two oscillating barrels, one to either side of the fan. This gives you 90-degrees of coverage but also gives you the Breeze mode, designed to mimic real wind. With this turned on, there’s a continuous stream of air from the fan, but the intensity and amount that hits you varies.

During winter, you’re unlikely to want to a blast of cool air directed at you, so the barrels can rotate completely to expel air out the back of the unit.

As with the Dyson Pure Cool Tower, the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool can filter out harmful particles and gasses from the air, including NO2 gasses. Internally there are two filters: a microfibre filter captures particles (including allergens, bacteria and pollen) as small as 0.1-microns, and an activated carbon filter removes gasses. With this model, the filters are combined to make for easier replacement, and the fan tracks how many hours it’s been on for, so it knows when it’s time to make a change. Dyson estimates that filters will have to be changed every 12 months.

Thanks to sensors onboard, the fan can run in automatic mode, cleaning the air when it’s dirty. And, you can set the target humidity and let the fan do its job. Beyond the remote control on top, the fan is compatible with the Dyson Link app and can be controlled via Alexa (there’s still no word on when/if Google Assistant support will be added).

The Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool is available from today and costs £599.99. We’ll bring you a full review once our sample arrives.

