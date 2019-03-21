Dyson Lightcycle tracks the sun for improved lighting

Artificial lighting can be a real problem to live with, outputting the wrong type of light for the time of day (or task), potentially even messing with sleep cycles. With the Dyson Lightcycle, that problem goes away, as the lamp is designed to match its light with that of the Sun, based on your exact location.

Configured via Bluetooth and the smartphone app, the Lightcycle takes your position on Earth and age into account, automatically adjusting the colour temperature of the light to match that of the sun: a warm light to start with, getting brighter and colder, before a warmer light for bedtime.

I’ve seen similar options in the LIFX Mini Bulbs, which automatically adjust colour during the day, although the tech here is more generically based on average sunrise/sunset times, as opposed to the more accurate data that Dyson is using.

Using a combination of three warm and three cool LEDs, the Lightcycle can simulate colour temperatures from 2700k to 6500k. Should you want to override the settings at any point, say going for a brighter light for detailed project work, you can use the temperature and intensity touch controls on top.

Dyson says that its product is designed to reduce eyestrain. It has a maximum brightness of 1,000 Lux and a heptagonal reflector split by a PMMA diffusion layer to evenly mix the light from the six LEDs.

To prevent the LEDs from overheating, the Lifecycle uses a vacuum-sealed copper pipe containing a single drop of water. As it heats up, the water evaporates and moves to the other end of the pipe, transferring heat away. The water then condenses and runs back to the start.

Via the app, you can set favourite lighting modes or use the pre-set modes: Study, Relax, Boost, Wake-up, Sleep and Away. There’s no Alexa control at the moment.

As with previous Dyson lights, the Lightcycle has a three-axis adjustment for height, rotation and reach. The new light is available in desk and floor variants in two colours. It’s available now for £449.99 for the desk version and £649.99 for the floor stander. We’ll have a review soon.