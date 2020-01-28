Dyson Lightcycle Morph is part desk lamp, part lightsaber, all expensive

Dyson has introduced a new version of its Lightcycle smart lamp, which builds upon its ability to provide natural light throughout the day, with a host of cool new features.

The new Lightcycle Morph, announced on Tuesday and starting at a whopping $650 (likely to be £450 in the UK), is Dyson’s most advanced LED lamp yet. It’s versatile arm can be configured in a number of different positions depending on the task required, thanks to its ability to rotate on three axes.

It can be used as an indirect light, with the optical head rotating 360-degrees to bounce light off other surfaces, while there’s a task light configuration, which Dyson says provides “focused powerful light for work, hobbies, make-up application and intricate tasks. Engineered to help reduce eye strain and improve visual performance.”

The feature light can highlight art work. However, the most striking new feature is the light-up stem that emits a warm orange glow that’s part candlelight and part lightsaber, and designed for evening relaxation free from harmful blue light.

Dyson’s main selling point though is still the ability to provide the right light at the right time to the right owners. It intelligently adjusts light emissions based on the specific task, the user’s age, mood and the daylight in the local area.

The company says: “A 65-year old needs up to four times more light than a 20-year old. So thanks to Age Adjust, the Dyson Lightcycle Morph corrects brightness based on the age entered into the Dyson Link app, meaning that the older the user, the brighter the light.”

The firm has also included pre-set modes for Study, Relax, Precision, Boost, Wake-up, Sleep and Away. For example, the Boost mode is “designed for tasks that require brighter light for shorter periods, boosting the light’s brightness and making its colour temperature cooler for bursts of 20 minutes.”

It also includes a built-in USB-C charger, which will come in handy if you’re going to place it on your bedside table or desk. Just like the original Lightcycle, it is available as a desk lamp or a floor lamp. The latter costs a whopping $850 (likely to be £650).

You’ll get your money’s worth though. The company reckons it’ll last 65 years. Basically, it’s the last lamp you’ll ever need to buy.

