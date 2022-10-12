 large image

Dyson launches Gen5detect virus-capturing cordless vacuum cleaner

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Dyson has unveiled its latest cordless vacuum cleaner, the Gen5detect, which it says can capture viruses and particles as small as 0.1-microns.

Ditching the ‘V’ name that the company has used for its cordless products, the Gen5detect uses the brand-new Hyperdymium motor, which can spin at up to 135,000rpm, delivering the most powerful suction of any of the company’s cordless vacuum cleaners.

Whole machine HEPA filtration

There’s a new whole-machine HEPA filtration system, with the entire vacuum cleaner sealed. According to the company, this means that no dirty air will leak out of the system. As a result, particles, including viruses, down to 0.1-microns in size remain trapped in the vacuum system.

This is the first Dyson vacuum cleaner that has been certified as able to capture viruses.

There’s a 0.77-litre bin in the 3.5kg vacuum cleaner, providing enough space to handle cleaning an entire house.

New user interface and laser detect system

Dyson introduced its laser-based Fluffy Optic system on the V15 Detect, carrying it over to the V12 Detect Slim. Using a laser light, the hard floor head highlights dust, making it easier to see where you need to clean.

For the Gen5detect, there’s a new Fluffy Optic floorhead, with twice the brightness of the original. This improves detection range, with the laser highlighting particles over a wider area.

There’s still a piezo sensor used to detect the amount of dirt being collected, along with a particle-size count on the LCD screen at the rear of the vacuum cleaner. The redesigned user interface shows in real-time the particle count, so you can see when an area’s fully clean and it’s time to move on to another area.

Dyson Gen5detect new interface

New software controls the motor’s speed and power for automatic power adjustment on the go.

Longer battery life

Dyson says that battery life is up to 70-minutes on this model, which makes it the longest-lasting cordless in the range. This figure applies to the Eco mode on a hard floor, so it is the best that you’ll see. We’ll test battery life in automatic and Boost modes when we get a review sample of the new vacuum cleaner.

New tools and controls

As with the Dyson V12 Detect, the Gen5detect has a single on/off button rather than the traditional trigger. This will make the vacuum cleaner easier to use for people that struggle to hold in a trigger permanently.

Dyson has said that the wand also hides an integrated dusting and crevice tool, so it’s quicker to swap between floor and handheld modes.  

Dyson Gen5detect new integrated tool

Price and availability

Dyson has not confirmed UK price or availability yet, but expects to do so shortly. We’ll bring you that update as we have it, along with a full product review as samples become available.

