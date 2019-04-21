Beat the heat and save 10% off the Dyson Cool AM06 Desk Fan

Feeling the heat this Easter weekend? Time to kick back and enjoy a cool 10% discount on Dyson’s AM06 desk fan with the code PRO10, bringing it down to just £224.10.

Whenever summer rears its shimmery head, a great deal of us always rush to the nearest department store in search of a cheap fan to combat the heat. Given that these cheap appliances tend to be a disappointment, why not save yourself a trip and just buy a top-quality fan from the comfort of your own home, while it’s on offer?

By now, you’ve probably spotted a Dyson fan somewhere in the wild, particularly as their bladeless designs always get people wondering just how on earth they actually work. That same bit of magic is on full display with the Dyson Cool AM06, the most affordable fan in the company’s range.

At 75% quieter and 40% more power-efficient than its predecessor, the AM06 is a far better option than the previous AM01 desk fan. Plus, the AM06 also includes a sleep timer, allowing you to be more energy conscious by letting the fan know ahead of time when it needs to switch off.

Did I also mention that the AM06 comes with a remote control? The days of having to get up and change the settings are long gone.

In our review for the Dyson Cool AM06, we noted: “Like the company’s past air multipliers and heaters, the Dyson Cool AM06 benefits from the same tilting head mechanism, allowing you to better direct the outpouring airflow. Similarly, the mechanical oscillation – rotating in a long left to right arch and back again – is included alongside ten power levels that let you choose from everything from a gentle puff of air to a hearty gale.”

Given that offers on Dyson products are few and far between, now is the perfect time (in accordance with the heat) to bag yourself a bargain. Be aware however, the 10% discount with the code PRO10 is only available until midnight tomorrow, so be sure to utilise it while you still can.

