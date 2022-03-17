Dyson announces new Airwrap with dual-direction curling

Dyson has announced a new and improved version of its Airwrap hair styling gadget.

It’s been three-and-a-half years since the original Airwrap made its way to market, which took the powerful Digital Motor V9 of the brilliant Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and used it to create the “Coanda effect” – essentially continuous flow of air that attracts hair to the barrel, allowing you to curl and style without excess heat.

Now there’s a new Airwrap in town, with which the Dyson engineers have managed to “condense and multiply the Coanda effect”. The key innovation, however, is to remove the need to change barrels depending on the direction of curl you’re going for. All you need to do is flip a switch rather than switch out thew head.

Dyson has also supplied a new dual-purpose smoothing dryer that, as the name suggests, both smooths and dries. You also get a wide-tooth comb attachment that’s been specifically engineered for curly hair.

Interestingly, Dyson says that owners of the original Airwrap can purchase these new heads separately, and they’ll work just fine with the older Machina. Which is a good job really, since neither Airwrap device is what you’d call cheap.

This latest version will cost $599 when it ships in the US and Australia this summer. We haven’t heard of any UK pricing as yet, but given that the original costs $549.99/£449.99, we’d expect it to be in the £500 region. That is, assuming it launches in the UK in the first place.

We’ll keep you informed on that front, UK readers.