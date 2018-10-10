Dyson Airwrap styler promises to add curls and waves to hair

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer hugely impressed us, with its power and performance streets ahead of the competition. Now, the company is adding to its hair-care line-up with the Dyson Airwrap styler.

Superficially, the product looks like a heated styling brush, but the difference is inside, as the Airwrap styler uses Dyson’s digital motor V9. This motor creates the Coanda effect, which is when differences in air pressure cause airflow to attach itself to a surface.

Using the Coanda effect, the Airwrap styler attracts wraps and curls air around the barrel, creating a new way to style hair using air and heat alone. According to Dyson, the Airwrap can be used to curl, wave, smooth or rough dry hair, all without heat damage.

To achieve different hairstyles for different hair types, the Airwrap styler has a few attachments. The Pre-styling dryer uses Dyson’s familiar blade-less design and dries hair, so it’s damp to touch and is ready for styling. The Soft smoothing brush adds body and volume to limp, flat hair, creating a smooth blow-dry finish.

The 40mm Airwrap barrel creates loose curls or waves for thicker and coarser hair. With the 30mm Airwrap barrel, you can create curls or waves in most hair types.

There’s a Firm smoothing brush for creating straighter, less frizzy hairstyles with unruly, thicker and coarser hair. And, there’s a Round volumising brush to create tension to give shape to thinner, straighter hair.

Three packs are available, each with different attachments to suit different hair types.

For smooth, frizz-prone hair, there’s the Dyson Airwrap Smooth + Control bundle (£399.99). This nets you the Pre-styling dryer, 2x 30mm and 2x 40mm barrels, plus the Firm brush.

Finally, for limp, flat hair, there’s the Dyson Airwrap Volume + Shape bundle (£399.99). This gets you the Pre-styling dryer, 2x 30mm barrels, Soft brush and Round brush. All packages ship with a case for keeping the Airwrap and accessories in.

