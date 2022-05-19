 large image

Dynaudio puts its Focus on new high-end active streaming speakers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

The launches are coming thick and fast at the Munich High End show, as Dynaudio reveals its Focus wireless active speaker range.

Dynaudio’s Focus family of speakers aims to combine wireless connectivity with “amazing ease of use and legendary Dynaudio studio-grade sound quality” for an experience that offers minimal fuss. Dynaudio claims that it is possibly the most advanced system of its type on the market.

We’ve heard those types of claims before, so lets dig into the details. There are three models to choose from: the two-way Focus 10 standmount speaker, two-and-a-half-way Focus 30 floorstander and three-way Focus 50 floorstander.

Performance-wise the Focus system uses the same type of amplifiers and driver technology seen in its professional studio reference monitors, such as the Cerotar tweeter. The sealed-box design and digital signal processing team up to deliver “tighter, deeper, more controlled bass performance.” Use the app and the sound can be compensated independently for each speaker’s position in the room. The Focus series was measured in Dynaudio’s crazy-looking Jupiter measuring facility.

Connectivity is varied whether its wired or wireless. Coaxial, optical digital inputs and analogue connections cover the likes of CD players and turntables, while there’s a subwoofer output with trigger, Ethernet port and Dirac Live-ready for “power-user calibrators.”

Wirelessly there’s WiSA connectivity for connecting to a TV. Streaming services are abundant with support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Qplay, UPnP, Netradio and Bluetooth along with Roon Ready compatibility.

It’s able to auto-switch inputs depending on the source you want to use, and it will automatically turn on when it detects an input as well as sense when the magnetic Smart Grilles are applied and adjust its EQ to compensate. There’s a choice of using the app or the Bluetooth remote control packaged with the system.

Made from sturdy MDF, the Focus family is available in four finishes including White High Gloss, Black High Gloss, Walnut Wood and Blonde Wood. They’re intended to blend in with the interior décor, so minimalism instead of extravagance is what they offer on the design front.

Pricing is as follows: Focus 10 – $5,500 / €5,000 / £4,399, Focus 30 – $8,250 / €7,500 / £6,499 / and Focus 50 – $11,000 / €10,000 / £8,699.

They are available to buy in Dynaudio’s EMEA (Europe Middle East Asia) stores, and will be rolled out to the rest of world later in 2022. If you’re at Munich High End, Dynaudio will be presenting the Focus range on Thursday May 19th from 9am (10am CEST) at booth K3, foyer 4

