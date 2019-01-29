DTS:X surround sound coming to PC and Xbox games

Could games on PC and Xbox be getting DTS:X surround sound? A recent tweet suggests that it’s in the offing

The Xbox platform picked up DTS:X support for 4K content in 2017, but that hasn’t translated to video games. Until now.

Steven Wilssens, Principal Program Manager Lead in Microsoft’s audio department, tweeted a response to someone commenting on the improvements to Dolby Atmos in Windows 10 content and it read as so:

We also have DTS coming to PC and Xbox in the coming weeks. It will be available to the PC Insider audience first and then move to Xbox. Once any issues have been ironed out, they will move to the PC and Xbox audiences that are on retail builds

It’s not hard to read between lines and draw the conclusion that DTS:X sound for games is set to arrive on the platform. For those that don’t know, DTS:X is object-based surround sound that can place sounds in front, behind and above the viewer for a more immersive audio experience. It’s different to rival Dolby Atmos in that it can be configured with any standard set-up you have as, unlike Atmos, it does not need bespoke overhead or upward-firing speakers.

It’s great news for those who would like to have access to all available formats rather than be constricted to a select few. DTS:X support is also coming to Windows’ compatible games. A DTS:X Ultra app has been seen on the Windows Store for a number weeks, but there’s been no access to the content within the app.

Since this hasn’t been officially confirmed, there’s no word on which games will support DTS:X, nor is there anything about a possible DTS:X Headphone app, although that has been mooted in the past.

