DTS Clear Dialogue will make your TV sound better

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

AI is the buzzword with many devices at this moment and DTS is utilising the power of AI to help your TVs sound better.

Its new Clear Dialogue solution looks to resolve a big issue many have with TVs in that they’re not able to clearly understand what’s said on screen. Although, we’re minded to say that’s more an issue with a TV’s small speakers than necessarily what you’re watching.

Nevertheless, Clear Dialogue looks to provide TV owners with the ability to “personalize and optimize their audio experience, significantly improving their understanding of dialogue”. This is possible through creating profiles with dialogue and non-dialogue settings, to help those with hearing impairments or cover a wide range of listening environments to get the best performance possible from their TV’s speakers.

Using AI audio processing and machine learning technqiues, the Clear Dialogue feature is able to “identify, separate, and enhance dialogue”. It’s also language-inclusive, which sounds to us like it’ll be able to work with many languages (though DTS hasn’t said how many). It’s also designed to be “agnostic to content type”, so it’ll work across films, TV shows, sports, live events, and more.

This sounds like welcome step forward, though it isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this type of technology infiltrating TVs. Mimi Defined offers a similar approach and can be found in Philips TVs, while LG’s 2024 OLED TVs also make use of AI to make dialogue clearer and more audible. We found it worked rather well in our review of the G4 OLED.

There is no word on which TVs you’ll find this technology on or when it’ll launch exactly, but Trusted Reviews will be at the IFA technology show in Berlin to listen to the tech first-hand.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer's Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

