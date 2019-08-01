DJI is launching a new system that looks set to bring drone racing to the masses. From the average joe to professional drone pilots, the new Digital FPV system is looking to make the new phenomenon a pick-up-and-play activity. The system includes goggles, a transmission mobile, a camera and a remote controller (in certain configurations).

DJI’s new FPV system aims to provide smooth and clear HD video with ultra-low end-to-end latency. The system features long-range transmission with strong anti-interference technology.

The system works with any drone – but there is some assembly required – letting you fly it in first-person in HD.

DJI is looking to ride the wave of drone racing popularity with the launch of the new Digital FPV Ecosystem.

Ferdinand Wolf, DJI Europe’s creative director, said: “As drone racing grows in popularity, FPV racers are looking for the next technology to keep up with their demands … As the only digital video transmission solution on the market that performs at the same level as analog, even surpassing it in some aspects, we hope to set a new standard for digital FPV”.

The DJI FPV system can be pre-ordered now and will be available from the middle of August. You can either purchase the FPV Fly More Combo for £919 or the FPV Experience Combo for £809. The Experience Combo comes with the remote controller while the Fly More Combo includes double the amount of DJI FPV Air Unit components.

The DJI FPV Air Unit Module uses DJI HD Low Latency FPV Transmission technology. The system integrates a two-way data communication mechanism to deliver control over the entire system and to provide a seamless connection.

The technology provides low latency footage at 720p and 120fps. Both the FPV goggles and FPV camera can record footage. The FPV camera can capture 1080p at 60 fps or 720p at 120fps. While the FPV goggles can record 720p at 60fps.

The DJI HDV FPV Transmission system and DJI FPV Air Unit are equipped with eight 5.8GHz frequency channels – allowing you to fly up to eight drones with friends on one system. There’s also an ‘Audience Mode’ to let pilots view the cameras on other drones.

