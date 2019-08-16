Facebook is opening a pop-up café in London and its offering free drinks to anyone willing to sit down with the company and have a chat about privacy.

The ‘Facebook Café’ will find its temporary home inside the Attendant on Great Eastern Street where the company will give out free drinks from a set menu to any visitors up for a privacy check.

The London site will be open on August 28th and August 29nt but if you can’t make these dates, don’t worry. There will be four other Facebook Café’s taking place across the country between August 28th and September 5th.

The goal of the coffee shops is to educate Facebook users about privacy on social media and the irony here isn’t lost on us.

Facebook has repeatedly hurt its own reputation since the Cambridge Analytica scandal came out, including the time the company stored hundreds of millions of passwords in plain text for employees to browse through. The company landed itself in hot water for its questionable privacy policies once again just this week when it was revealed that Facebook staff were spying on user’s audio messages and no one was surprised.

According to a recent poll, over a quarter of Londoners have no idea how to customise their privacy settings on social media. Facebook are reportedly opening the five café’s in response to this news to encourage users to make better use of their privacy options on the popular social network.

It seems as though Facebook is trying to get back into its users good books with the new move to promote privacy but it remains to be seen whether the company will be able to convince the world that it can be trusted with your personal data again.

