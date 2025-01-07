Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dreame’s stair-climbing X50 Ultra Complete coming soon

David Ludlow
Home Technology Editor

Dreame has announced at CES 2025 that its stair climbing X50 Ultra Complete robot will be available soon, while it showed what the future will look like with its Bionic Multi-Joint Robotic Arm, which will let robot vacuum cleaners use tools.

X50 Series

The first product announced at CES 2025 was the X50 Series, which will be available soon, starting with the X50 Ultra Complete (£1,399, and available in February). This model is home to the ProLeap system, which was first demonstrated at IFA 2024. Along with some rival systems, ProLeap showed how robot vacuum cleaners are getting closer to stair climbing.

ProLeap uses retractable legs that lift the chassis and allow the robot to climb over thresholds and small steps up to 6cm high.

Dreame Versalift

In addition, the X50 Ultra Complete has extendable mop and side brushes, AI-powered obstacle avoidance and powerful suction. This robot has the VersaLift Navigation, featuring a DToF sensor that lifts for 360° scanning, and retracts, making the robot just 8.9cm high, and able to fit under a lot of furniture.

We’ll bring you a full review of this robot vacuum cleaner in time for its launch.

Bionic Multi-Joint Robotic Arm

Dreame Bionic Multi-Joint Robotic Arm

Following on from the Roborock Saros Z70, which was announced just a couple of days ago, Dreame has also announced that it too will have products that use a robotic arm for deeper cleaning. Demoed at CES, the Bionic Multi-Joint Robotic Arm is equipped with AI object recognition and a human-like joint design. It will be able to perform multiple tasks, including:

  • Lifting objects: Able to extend 30cm and lift objects up to 400g in weight, the arm can move items, such as toys and shoes, eliminating the need for a manual tidy. With an AI-powered binocular system, the arm can identify and grasp a range of objects with precision.
  • Autonomous Tool Operation: Able to use tools, such as sponges and brushes, the arm can deliver precision cleaning, including reaching 40cm to clean low spaces and between small gaps.
  • Remote monitoring: The arm’s camera, top-mounted to give 360° of coverage, allows users to interact with pets or monitor cleaning.

The arm is slated for release later this year.

Multi-Mop Replacement Dock

Dreame Multi-Mop Replacement Dock

Dreame promises that the Multi-Mop Replacement Dock will boost floor cleaning. Able to switch between three different pairs of mopping cloths, the dock can make the switch automatically, so each room is cleaned with a fresh set to prevent cross contamination and a more hygeinic clean. The Multi-Mop Replacement Dock is due for release later this year.

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…

