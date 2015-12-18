Dragon’s Dogma PC release date announced

PC players can get their hands on Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen from January 15, 2016.

Capcom has announced the release date and system requirements for Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen on PC.

Writing on Capcom Blog, the company said the game is “finally realized in 4K and running at silky-smooth 60 FPS.”

The PC version will support 4K resolutions and an uncapped framerate, giving players the option to go beyond 60FPS if their hardware can handle it.

Those with limited hardware can choose to lock the framerate at 30 or 60 FPS, if they wish to avoid possible framerate drops and performance issues.



Capcom has also announced that the game will support both mouse and keyboard and controllers.

Steam, Xbox One and PS4 controllers will all be supported straight out of the box, all you have to do is connect them and you’re good to go.

Check out the system requirements below:



Minimum PC System Requirements:

OS: Windows Vista or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-660 CPU or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Radeon HD 5870 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 22 GB available space



Recommended PC System Requirements:

OS: Windows Vista or newer

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or equivalent

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 22 GB available space

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is currently available for pre-order on Steam for £23.99, set to release on January 15, 2016.

If you pre-order now you gain access to a digital artbook and the official soundtrack.