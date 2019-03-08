Download-only Xbox One S could be hitting shops before E3

The long-rumoured download-only Xbox One could be coming real soon, with pre-orders opening next month in April, according to reports.

Windows Central is reporting that the forthcoming Xbox console, codenamed Maverick, is actually the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, and it will be available for pre-order in April before a full release in May.

Microsoft and their Xbox brand have drilled down into digital and online purchases over the last few months: Microsoft has been pushing heavily on the Xbox Game Pass, a Spotify-esque service where players could download any number of games from a vast collection for one monthly fee and many Xbox first party games will come to the Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

Combine this with Microsoft’s Play Anywhere philosophy which means that a game you own digitally with Microsoft is playable on PC or Xbox,and you can see that the company has been slyly positioning itself for a download only future

Indeed, the Xbox One was originally supposed to operate as an always-online games machine, with discs used just to speed up the initial download process. With speedier internet now a reality and people somewhat less enthusiastic with physical media than before, it seems Microsoft are going to have another crack.

It’s not entirely clear what would happen to those who purchased the discless Xbox who also own several Xbox games. Some rumours have suggested that there will be some sort of scheme to digitise your game collection.

Would you buy a digital-only Xbox One S? Give us your thoughts, feelings and opinions on the DIGITAL FUTURE on Twitter, we’re at @TrustedReviews